VIDEO: Hansika Motwani's brothers carry her 'phoolon ki chaadar' as she makes an entry on Din Shagna Da

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya finally get hitched! The much-in-love couple tied the knot today, December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur in the presence of their family and close friends. The first glimpses of Hansika and Sohael as husband and wife are out and they look stunning together. Hansika made a grand entry at her wedding on the popular Din Shagna Da song.

One can see in the video, Hansika's brothers carry her 'phoolon ki chaadar' or blanket of flowers as she makes an entry wearing a regal red lehenga. For the unversed, as per Hindu customs, brothers do this ritual as the bride walks towards the groom on her D-day. The entry of Maha actress looks every bit breathtaking and emotional.