VIDEO: Hansika Motwani's brothers carry her 'phoolon ki chaadar' as she makes an entry on Din Shagna Da
The first glimpses of Hansika Motwani and Sohael as husband and wife are out and fans have been showering the newlyweds with best wishes on social media.
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya finally get hitched! The much-in-love couple tied the knot today, December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur in the presence of their family and close friends. The first glimpses of Hansika and Sohael as husband and wife are out and they look stunning together. Hansika made a grand entry at her wedding on the popular Din Shagna Da song.
One can see in the video, Hansika's brothers carry her 'phoolon ki chaadar' or blanket of flowers as she makes an entry wearing a regal red lehenga. For the unversed, as per Hindu customs, brothers do this ritual as the bride walks towards the groom on her D-day. The entry of Maha actress looks every bit breathtaking and emotional.
This not only gives a bride princess vibes but also has a meaning that Hansika has grown up under a lot of love and care of her family and they head to protect her as she steps into a new phase of life.
SEE VIDEO
Varmaala
Wedding proposal
Hansika Motwani, who is doing a lot of films down South, confirmed her marriage with business partner Sohael Khaturiya on November 2. Sohael proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower with candles, flowers and fireworks around.
Sufi night followed by a derby match and sangeet night
The wedding festivities kickstarted on December 2 with a Sufi night, followed by Mehendi and Bollywood-style sangeet ceremonies on December 3. The Haldi rituals were hosted in the morning of December 4, while the pheras were held at night.
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
