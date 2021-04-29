VIDEO: Hari Teja recalls contracting COVID 19 a week before giving birth to her baby girl; Gets teary eyed

Hari Teja got teary-eyed while sharing the experience of going through everything all alone as everyone at home including her had tested positive for Covid 19.

Actress and TV host Hari Teja and Deepak were blessed with a baby girl on April 5. The Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 finalist had shared the news with her fans on Instagram along with a beautiful photo with Deepak from their photoshoot. It had "It’s a baby girl" written on it. A lot of celebs and fans sent their best wishes to the new parents. Now a couple of weeks after, Hari Teja has shared an emotional video revealing why she had been away from social media and didn't get time to thank her fans for sending best wishes.

The actress got teary-eyed while sharing the experience of going through everything all alone as everyone at home including her had tested positive for Covid 19. "I was all lonely, afraid and worried while being in a COVID ward," Hari Teja said in the video. She also revealed that her baby was taken away from her immediately after she had given birth.

The video speech loosely translates in English as "Many people wished when they knew that the baby was born. I was not then in a position to reply to everyone. Thanks to all of you who are saying now‌. Then I am making this video to tell you why I did not reply. One week before my delivery everyone in the house got corona positive. I also got positive‌. I did not understand what to do. I think it's because of my lack of care."

I underwent all kinds of tests. Delivery means happy. I struggled alone at the time of delivery. Deepu looked alone. I was the only one in the Kovid‌ ward. The baby was taken away from me when it was born. Papani had to watch the video call. I felt a lot of pain. All of us are in isolation," she said in an emotional video revealing how it was difficult for her but she came out strong with the help of doctors and friends. Meanwhile, her close friends have been dropping wonderful comments on her Instagram video and thanked her for sharing about the same with everyone.

Just 5 days ago, Hari Teja shared a picture-perfect moment of her with husband Deepak and their newborn as they celebrated their anniversary. Captioning the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "You made this anniversary more memorable and more special... loads of love to u my baby girl Happy Anniversary Deepu @deepakkrao1985."

