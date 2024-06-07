VIDEO: Here’s how Pawan Kalyan REACTS as PM Modi called him ‘storm’ during NDA meeting

The newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathered in the Parliament to claim leadership of the next central government, this afternoon.

The Telugu superstar and JSP President Pawan Kalyan, was also present at the gathering. He contested from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh and won in the 2024 Assembly Polls.

Addressing the meeting, PM Modi talked about his plans for the next tenure and more. One of the highlights from his speech was when he mentioned the Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and praised him by calling him an 'aandhi' (storm).

After the 2024 Assembly Elections, PM Modi for the first time addressed the newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday (June 7). And what caught everyone’s attention was Pawan Kalyan’s unique mention in the PM address.

Pointing towards the actor-turned-politician, Mr Modi said, “Ye jo dikhta hai na Pawan, ye pawan nahi hai aandhi hai (roughly translates into - you see, Pawan, he is not a breeze; he is a storm).”

His remark came after Kalyan's Jana Sena Party performed incredibly in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. In response to PM Modi's remark, the Teen Maar actor smiled and folded his hands as a gesture of showing respect.

In what can be called a historic win, his party won the Lok Sabha seats it contested. Meanwhile, in the Assembly elections, Pawan Kalyan’s party ended up as the second biggest party, with victories on all the 21 seats it contested.

Pawan Kalyan also expressed his gratitude to the honorable Prime Minister in his speech and said, “My heartfelt wishes on behalf of Jan Sena. I am fortunate and grateful for giving this opportunity to be here. Starting 2014, in the the same place. As honorable Chandrababu Naida just said, We want to see Modiji to rule this country for 15 years and it’s happening. Chandrababu ji, your prophecy came true."

"Modi ji, you truly inspire the nation. As long as you are the Prime Minister of this country, our country will never bow down to anyone'', he added.

