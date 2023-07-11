VIDEO: Here's what Thalapathy Vijay did when a photographer fell down in front of him

Thalapathy Vijay’s kind gesture towards a photographer is winning over the internet right now. The actor wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film, Leo, yesterday. The very next day, he attended a meeting of VMI. VMI is short for Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

The media and fans gathered around the actor to catch a glimpse of him. The crowded atmosphere led to a photographer falling down. Thalapathy Vijay then proceeded to help that person get up. This gesture by him is being praised by the Internet.

Thalapathy Vijay helps a photographer

When the Thulladha Manamum Thullum actor helped the photographer who fell down, the crowd around him started cheering. Vijay was spotted donning a new look for the event. The actor has completed his portions for Leo. Therefore, he has also bid adieu to the film's already iconic look.

Check out the video here:

This meeting of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam is another clear indication of Vijay’s political entry. It would have to be seen when the actor will officially announce the same.

Leo hits theaters in three months

The actor just completed his portion of Leo's shoot yesterday. The excitement for Leo is already at a very high level. Hopefully, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy Vijay, and the entire Leo team will be able to live up to these expectations.

The film is set for release on October 19, 2023. Leo has been bankrolled by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The cast and crew of the film are already well-known to most. For the uninitiated, Leo’s cast comprises Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin. Every day there is a new update regarding people being added to the already crowded cast.



There were also plenty of memes pertaining to the number of cameos that were rumored to be in the film. A few of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, like Dhanush and Chiyaan Vikram, were also rumored to make cameos in the film. Only time will tell which of these rumored cameos turns out to be correct.

