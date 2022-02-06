VIDEO: Ilaiyaraaja is 'heartbroken; Says 'Lata Mangeshkar's demise has created a big void in me'

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja has shared an emotional video paying tribute to legend Lata Mangeshkar who passed away today morning in Mumbai. Ilaiyaraaja who has worked with Lata Mangeshkar for a 1988 film Sathya, expressed that he is deeply saddened by her passing away and it has left a void in him.

"Heartbroken, but blessed to have known her & for having worked with her.. loved this incredible voice and soul... Lata ji holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable…. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her voice," he tweeted alongside a video.

In the video, Ilaiyaraaja says, "I am deeply saddened by her passing away and her demise has created a big void in me. I don't know how I will come out of this grief. Her demise is a big loss not only to the music fraternity but to the entire world. My deepest condolences to her family, Asha ji, Hridhyanath ji and Usha ji."

Check out the video below:

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in January. While she was reportedly recovering, her health deteriorated again in the night and was kept on the ventilator.