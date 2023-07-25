VIDEO: Inside Arya and Sayyeshaa's minimalistic house as the couple celebrate daughter Ariana’s birthday

Arya and Sayyeshaa were one of those couples that no one would have anticipated being together. When the news first came out that the couple had decided to get married, most reactions expressed a sense of surprise. But after four successful years of marriage, it is clear that the two were meant to be together.

For the uninitiated, Arya and Sayyeshaa also have a baby girl together. The couple had their daughter, Ariana, in 2021, two years after they tied the knot. The couple keeps sharing lovely pictures of their beautiful family on social media.

It has already been two long years since Arya and Sayyeshaa’s beautiful daughter Ariana was born. The proud parents did not leave any stone unturned in making Ariana’s special day memorable.

Arya and Sayyeshaa release a vlog that provides an inside look into the couple’s life on their daughter Ariana’s second birthday

Sayyeshaa’s vlog on her daughter Ariana’s birthday celebration is intimate and heartening

Arya and Sayyeshaa and their immediate family made their daughter’s special day even more special. Sayyeshaa’s vlog on the celebrations gives an insider look into how the celebrations went. It was great to see the couple let the fans in on their daughter’s special day. It was also equally great for the fans to get a front-row seat to witness Ariana’s birthday celebrations.

Even though Sayyeshaa gave fans an inside look, she also made sure not to reveal much. The vlog explored the actor’s minimalistic Mumbai house and the decor they opted for. Both of Ariana’s parents were beaming with joy, and Sayyeshaa also gave further information on the celebrations and what went into planning it.

Their love story

Arya and Sayyeshaa became close while working on their film, Ghajinikanth. Arya had stated that even though they became close during the shoot, the couple had only fallen in love after filming for Ghajinikanth ended.

Before falling in love with Sayyeshaa, Arya had done a reality show called Enga Veetu Mapillai. The show was popular because it was supposed to be the one in which Arya would choose his life partner at the end. But in the show’s finale, Arya refused to pick among three of the finalists.

