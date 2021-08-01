VIDEO: It's a dream come true moment for director Bobby as he gets a special birthday gift from Chiranjeevi

Tollywood director Bobby celebrates his birthday today, August 1 and celebrities are showering him with best wishes on social media. Amidst the heartwarming birthday wishes from his close friends and family, director Bobby has lived his dream come true moment as he met megastar Chiranjeevi on this special day. He also received a special gift from the actor. The Venky Mama director took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note thanking megastar Chiranjeevi for making his birthday memorable.

Sharing a video, Bobby wrote, "Thank you so much our dearest Megastar! A memorable birthday with the blessings from my idol himself @KChiruTweets garu, A fan in the millions to the man to direct you. It's truly a dream come true moment to me and I'm very thankful for this! Special thanks for the gift, sir!." Meanwhile, Bobby has teamed up with Chiranjeevi for an interesting project.

Sharing a few details about his next with Chiranjeevi, Bobby, on the occasion of his birthday, revealed, "My favourite star Chiranjeevi is the inspiration for the film’s story. I have penned different versions of introduction scenes and there will be many whistle worthy moments. When I first narrated him the story, I felt nervous and contentment at the same time. He gave his nod in an hour."

Mythri Movie Makers is backing the project and the shooting is expected to go on floors from Dussehra.

