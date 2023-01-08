VIDEO: Jawan director Atlee and wife Priya step out in city; Paparazzi inquire about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Filmmaker Atlee has been hitting headlines lately for all the right reasons. He has collaborated with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his next, Jawan. The film will also star Nayanthara in the lead role. Apart from his exciting work front, Atlee is all set to welcome his first baby soon with his wife Priya. The couple recently announced their first pregnancy on social media with an adorable post. On Sunday evening, Atlee and Priya were seen stepping out in the city. The paparazzi captured the couple before they entered their car. Atlee and Priya pose for the media

In the video, the lovely couple is seen posing for the photographers before leaving the venue. Priya exuded her pregnancy glow as she flaunted her bump while Atlee looked cool in a white sweatshirt and joggers. The paparazzi even interacted with them. One of the photographers asked Atlee about Shah Rukh's Jawan and how are things on the production front, and he replied, "All good". The paparazzi even told him that his film is one of the most awaited films. Atlee said, 'thank you' and headed back to his car. Have a look:



Atlee and Priya's pregnancy announcement Atlee and Priya took to social media and dropped cute pictures of them as they announced that they are expecting their first baby. Along with it, they wrote, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee..." Have a look:



Work front Atlee's next Jawan is the most highly-anticipated film. Reportedly, SRK will be seen in a double role while Nayanthara will be playing the role of an investigating officer. Apart from Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, the film will also star Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. It will also mark Nayanthara's debut in Bollywood. It is slated to hit theatres in June 2023.

