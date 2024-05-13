VIDEO: Jersey actor Nani papped with wife Anjana at polling booth; pose with inked fingers

Superstar Nani was papped with his wife Anjana Yelavarthy at a polling booth on May 13 as they arrived to cast their votes in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After casting their votes, both Nani and his wife posed for the cameras patiently, flaunting their inked fingers.

Jersey actor Nani and wife Anjana cast votes

Telugu actor Ghanta Naveen Babu or popularly called Nani was spotted at a polling booth this morning. The actor came along with his wife Anjana Yelavarthy to participate in the democratic process.

Clad in a black jacket with a casual white shirt underneath, Nani paired it with gray pants. His wife Anjana was seen in a beautiful floral kurta-pant set. She completed her look with comfortable brown flats. The adorable couple looked lovely in their simple yet elegant looks.

Check the video of the adorable couple below:

South stars spotted casting votes

On a related note, many famous personalities from the South film industry including actors like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and Naga Chaitanya among others were seen arriving to participate in the the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by casting their votes. The voting in Telangana started at 7 am this morning. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Many South actors and filmmakers have also taken to their respective social media accounts to urge fans and well-wishers to participate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Nani on the work front

The South superstar Nani would next be seen in Vivek Athreya's upcoming action-thriller Telugu film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram along with Priyanka Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The film is anticipated to be released on August 29, 2024, along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Nani was last seen in the 2023 released Telugu romantic-drama Hi Nanna opposite actress Mrunal Thakur. The film received a positive response from the audience and did good business at the box office as well. Directed by Shouryuv, the story of Hi Nanna revolves around a doting father and his 6-year-old daughter who find their lives taking a dramatic turn when the woman he loves is set to marry someone else.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli rushes to polling booth directly from airport; Chiranjeevi casts vote with wife in Lok Sabha Elections