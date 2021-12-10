VIDEO: Jr NTR leaves everyone emotional as he sings Gelaya Gelaya to pay tribute to late Puneeth Rajkumar

South Indian film industry will never be the same without the legend and power star Puneeth Rajkumar. He has left a void in our hearts that cannot be filled ever. At the RRR press conference today in Bengaluru, Jr NTR paid a tribute to the late actor by singing Geleya Geleya. Jr NTR also added that it's the last time he will be singing this song.

"This will be my first and last," said the actor as he sang Geleya Geleya from Puneeth Rajkumar's film Chakravyuha. He ended the song by saying, "wherever he is, his blessings will always be on us." Present at the RRR event were Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli and other team members.

Check out the video below:

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29. He was 46. Who's who from the Tollywood film industry immediately took a flight to Bengaluru to attend the last rites of the power star. More than 10 lakh fans attended the last rites of their favourite star.

For the unversed, Puneeth complained about feeling restless and pain after his routine workout session at home. He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, couldn't be saved.