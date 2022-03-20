VIDEO: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli's fans go berserk as they promote RRR in Delhi

Makers of SS Rajamouli's RRR have chalked out an extensive promotional plan ahead of the grand release. After Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dubai and Baroda, the team has reached Delhi. Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt were papped a while ago as they reached the venue for RRR promotions. 

Check out the video and photos below:

delhi_promotions_rrr_1.jpg
rrr_promotions_in_delhi.jpg
delhi_promotions_rrr_3.jpg
delhi_promotions_rrr_2.jpg
delhi_promotions_rrr_4.jpg
alia_bhatt_jr_ntr_ram_charan_ss_rajamouli_rrr_in_delhi.jpg
 
