VIDEO: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli's fans go berserk as they promote RRR in Delhi

Makers of SS Rajamouli's RRR have chalked out an extensive promotional plan ahead of the grand release. After Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dubai and Baroda, the team has reached Delhi. Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt were papped a while ago as they reached the venue for RRR promotions.

Check out the video and photos below: