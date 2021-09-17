VIDEO: Jr NTR's next films directors SS Rajamouli & Siva Koratala to feature on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu

Jr NTR is creating fire on the small screen with his hosting skills in the popular quiz show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. While he is already breaking TRP records with the show, there is exciting news about the upcoming episode, which is totally thrilling to fans. NTR's next film directors- SS Rajamouli and Siva Koratala will appear on the show.

In the upcoming episode of the show, audiences can see directors SS Rajamouli and Siva Koratala as guests on the show. Both the renowned filmmakers have shot for the special episode at the set in Annapurna Studios. A promo video by Gemini TV was released and it shows NTR sharing great chemistry with both directors. This special episode will air on Monday, September 20, at 8: 30 PM.

Watch the promo video here:

Both the directors are working with the host and actor Jr NTR- SS Rajamouli's RRR and Siva Koratala untitled film. Host Jr NTR shares a great rapport with both the successful Telugu directors. While he calls Rajamouli fondly Jakanna and is working on RRR, Siva Koratala is close too as he gave him the biggest hits with Janatha Garage. NTR is very low-key, who doesn't reveal much of his personal life or about his movies, so this special episode featuring both his upcoming directors is going to be a feast for audiences.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu was launched on August 22 (Sunday) with a special curtain-raiser episode featuring his RRR co-star actor Ram Charan. The RRR actor has won Rs. 25 lacs in the episode and donated the same towards his charitable trust.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu is making groundbreaking TRP records. The show has secured the top position beating all the successful shows like Bigg Boss Telugu, comedy show Jabardasth, dance reality show Dhee, and so on.