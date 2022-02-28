VIDEO: Kajal Aggarwal enjoys aerobic exercise at the gym; Says 'Pregnancy is a different ball game'

It is well known that Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kutchlu. The mommy to be today took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her pregnancy fitness and also shelled the importance of aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Sharing the video of her simple pregnancy exercise, Kajal wrote, "I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game! All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy - Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy. This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness."

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: