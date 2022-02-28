VIDEO: Kajal Aggarwal enjoys aerobic exercise at the gym; Says 'Pregnancy is a different ball game'
It is well known that Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kutchlu. The mommy to be today took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her pregnancy fitness and also shelled the importance of aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle.
Sharing the video of her simple pregnancy exercise, Kajal wrote, "I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game! All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy - Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy. This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness."
Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in director Siva Koratala’s Acharya. The film also stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles and is set for theatrical release on April 29. The actress is also waiting for the release of her upcoming Tamil-Telugu film Hey Sinamika, which will be out on March 3. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan and is directed by Master Brinda.
