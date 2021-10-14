VIDEO: Kajal Aggarwal’s stunning pink organza saree deserves a place in your closet

Tollywood celebs may not have any time to chill amid their hectic work schedules, however, time and again, many of them get spotted by the shutterbugs. Speaking of which, actor Kajal Aggarwal was the recent one who caught the attention of paps on Thursday, October 14. It seems that the Singham actor was all decked up for her shooting schedule. However, her public appearance in a stunning organza saree was just unmissable.

We spotted her walking on a shooting set donning a pink saree which was matched with a yellow statement blouse featuring floral embroidery work. With minimalistic makeup, Kajal opted for statement jhumkas to complete her traditional look. Amid Navratri, when everyone is looking towards acing their ethnic game, this gorgeous statement saree of the actor definitely deserves a spot in your wardrobe. Just hours after making an appearance in the organza ensemble, Kajal was once again spotted in another floral saree matched with a bandhgala necklace.

Watch the video below:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has a dozen interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will next be seen in Mosagullu, a movie based on the true events of the massive technical support scam. Along with this, she has anticipated movies like Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika and more in the pipeline.

