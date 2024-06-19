VIDEO: Kamal Haasan exudes swag in his classy all-black outfit as he arrives in Mumbai ahead of Kalki 2898 AD’s event

With just a few days remaining for the release date of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, anticipation for the film has reached unprecedented heights.

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers are set to organize a promotional event today. A few hours before the event, Kamal Haasan was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport.

Kamal Hassan arrives in Mumbai ahead of Kalki 2898 AD event

The Ulaganayagan exuded swag as he was clicked in his usual dashing airport look. Clad in a comfortable yet stylish all-black outfit, Haasan looked like a true boss. He completed his look with a cap and sunglasses.

Amidst heavy security, the superstar made his way out of the airport.

As per the latest reports, Kamal Haasan’s role in Kalki 2898 AD is that of a villain. The legendary star will be seen clashing heads with Prabhas’ Bhairava character in the film. Since the highly anticipated sci-fi revolves around the Kali Yuga, Kamal can be expected to play the role of Kali.

It is also being reported that he will have limited screen time in the first part, around 20 minutes. However, much to the excitement of every film lover, he will supposedly have a 90-minute role in the film’s sequel.

As announced by the production house, the team of Kalki 2898 AD will be promoting the film at an event in the city today (June 19). Sharing the news, they wrote, “Team #Kalki2898AD arrives in Mumbai for a grand pre-release event!!!Today from 6PM onwards.”

Meanwhile, the rebel star was also seen at the Hyderabad airport, leaving for Mumbai last night. Clad in a green kurta underneath a black jacket and grey pants, Prabhas looked super cool in his comfy clothes.

Kalki 2898 AD: Here’s all that we know

Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of the next biggest films in Indian cinema after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. It is an ambitious attempt at narrating the story of Kalki during the Kali Yuga and stars Prabhas in the lead role as Bhairava.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. So, you better book your calendars from now!

