VIDEO: Kamal Haasan leaves Mumbai after pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD; looks super cool in his casual look

Following the successful event of the highly anticipated dream project of Nag Ashwin - Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan was spotted at the Mumbai airport, this morning. The actor looked super cool in his stylish look.

Kamal Haasan spotted leaving Mumbai after Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event

After attending the pre-release event of his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai, Kamal Haasan was clicked while leaving Mumbai airport this morning (June 22). Clad in his usual cool and comfy outfit, the Vikram actor looked dashing as always.

He was seen in grey denim and a blue hoodie, and to complete his look, Kamal opted for black shoes and a cap. With looks like that, it is impossible to say that Mr Haasan will turn 70 this year. He surely is defying age with his captivating looks.

Reportedly, Kamal Haasan will be seen as a negative character in Kalki 2898 AD. The superstar will be seen clashing heads with Prabhas’ Bhairava character in the film. Since the highly anticipated sci-fi revolves around the Kali Yuga, Haasan is expected to play the role of Kali.

It is also reported that he will have limited screen time in the first part, around 20 minutes. However, much to the excitement of every film lover, he will supposedly have a 90-minute role in the film’s sequel.

Meanwhile, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD officially unveiled the release trailer for the biggest sensation of 2024 on Friday (June 21). The release trailer features Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Ashwatthama, vowing to protect Deepika Padukone’s character. The trailer also reveals that the unborn child will be the new god of the world and is the key to a better future for all.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-Indian films slated for release this year. It is an ambitious attempt of Nag Ashwin to narrate the story of Kalki during the Kali Yuga and stars Prabhas in the lead role as Bhairava.

Apart from Prabhas, the sci-fiction will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, and others in pivotal roles. The film will hit the big screens on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. So, you better book your calendars from now!

