VIDEO: Kamal Haasan opts for comfy camo outfit as he arrives in Mumbai for Indian 2 promotions

Cinema legend Kamal Haasan is all set to present his highly-anticipated film Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The movie is finally arriving in theaters after being under production for 5 years now and it seems Kamal Haasan is all set to kick off the promotions soon.

The actor was spotted arriving in Mumbai today as he is set to promote Indian 2. The Vikram actor was seen wearing a co-ord set camouflage outfit, sporting his comfy and uber-cool swag in them.

Check out Kamal Haasan’s new look as he arrives in Mumbai for Indian 2 promotions

Kamal Haasan and director Shankar are set to be a part of a promotional event on May 18. Apparently, both filmmakers are set to be part of a program that will stream before today’s much-anticipated IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.

Coming to the movie Indian 2, the film starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is the direct sequel to his own 1996 cult classic Indian. Marking the reunion of both actors since then, the movie brings back the iconic vigilante Senapathy once again to rid the nation of its corrupt ways. Moreover, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the movie would also have a theatrical trailer of Indian 3 attached to it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is co-written and directed by ace director Shankar. The highly anticipated sequel film also has an extended ensemble cast of actors, including Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The film has also roped in Anirudh Ravichander to compose the musical tracks and scores, which makes it his second Kamal Haasan project after the movie Vikram. Moreover, the release date of the film was initially slated to be in the month of June but is now eyeing a date in July of this year.

Kamal Haasan’s next

Kamal Haasan has been busy as ever, with a great array of films being lined up one after the other. The actor is currently in between shoots for his upcoming movie Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie also features actors STR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and many more in key roles.

Besides that, Haasan is also set to make an appearance in Prabhas’ upcoming flick, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Mahanati’s Nag Aswin.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Keerthy Suresh to dub for Prabhas’ Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD; Skratch episode 4 will be unveiled soon