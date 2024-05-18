It is no secret that fitness is the most important factor in a healthy and long life. Especially for people in the show biz as they need to look a certain way onscreen besides just being healthy and for that, they have to practice a fitness regime religiously.

Keerthy Suresh loves to keep in touch with her through social media, and often shares glimpses into her life and whereabouts. She not only shares updates about her professional life but also shows what she’s up to in her personal life. She also shares videos of her working out or doing yoga asana often, proving she is quite the fitness freak!

Recently, the Mahanati actress dropped a video of her doing a headstand, which is super impressive. But it was her furry pet doggo’s appearance in the video that has our hearts!

Keerthy Suresh’s upside-down marvel will amaze you

Just recently, Keerthy reminded all her followers that the fitness freak in her still exists as she shared a wonderful video of her performing one of the hardest yoga poses to master, the headstand or the Sirsasana. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Dasara actress took to Instagram to share a video, with the caption, “The beauty of seeing the world upside down.” She then thanked all the people involved in helping in the creation of the video, including her fitness trainer, videographer, and friend. Keerthy further extended her thanks to the farmhouse where she stayed, calling it nothing less than a home.

Advertisement

Now that we’ve seen what Keerthy likes doing during her free time, let us also look at what Keerthy has on her plate during her work days.

Keerthy Suresh on the work front

After a decent 2023 with Dasara, Maamannan, and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, Keerthy Suresh started 2024 on a mild note with the Jayam Ravi film Siren.

The actress will next be seen in Raghu Thatha, written and directed by Suman Kumar. The film also stars Ravindra Vijay and M.S. Bhaskar in the lead roles and has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films production banner.

Apart from this, Keerthy will also star in the film Revolver Rita, written and directed by K. Chandru. Following this, she will be seen in the drama Kannivedi, directed by Ganesh Raj. In 2024, Keerthy will also make her Bollywood debut with Baby John, where she will essay the lead role opposite Varun Dhawan. The film has been directed by Kalees and produced by Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh makes a stunning airport appearance; rocks curly hairstyle look