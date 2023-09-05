VIDEO: Keerthy Suresh is all smiles as she gets spotted at dubbing studio; obliges for photos, waves at paps

Keerthy Suresh, the renowned actress has established herself as one of the most sought-after talents in the South Indian film industry, with some back-to-back brilliant performances. The National Film Award winner was last seen in Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan, which emerged as a major critical and commercial success. The talented actress is now highly busy in her career, with some promising projects in her kitty. Recently, Keerthy Suresh was spotted in Mumbai city, amid rumors of her highly-awaited Bollywood debut.

Keerthy Suresh gets spotted at a Mumbai dubbing studio

As you may know, the rumors about Keerthy Suresh's grand Bollywood debut have been going around for the last few weeks. It has been reported that the Mahanati star will enter the Hindi film industry with the upcoming Varun Dhawan starrer, which is helmed by Jawan director Atlee. Amid the rumors, Keerthy was spotted in Mumbai on September 4, Monday night, as he made an exit from a famous dubbing studio in the city.

In the video which is now doing rounds on social media, Keerthy Suresh is seen smiling at the paparazzi photographers and waving at them, as she exited the dubbing studio after finishing the work. She also obliged for photos with her fans, before entering into her car. In the video, the famous star is seen in a black crop top, which she paired with a pair of matching high-waist leggings, and a casual bright yellow shirt. Keerthy opted for a crossbody bag from Dior, a free hairdo, black sunglasses, and a pair of black and white sneakers, to complete her look.

Watch Keerthy Suresh's latest video from Mumbai, below:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh to commence Atlee's film's shoot from August; Find out shoot schedule