VIDEO: Keerthy Suresh keeps it simple & graceful in Sabyasachi X H&M palazzo set as she gets papped post event

As we all know nobody better than Keerthy Suresh can carry an ethnic look and she does it yet again. The Mahanati actress was spotted recently in a printed Sabyasachi X H&M palazzo set and she completed her look with a braid and bindi. The actress gives us cues on how to pull off modern and traditional silhouettes in the stylish way possible.

The National award-winning actress who is known for her no tantrums and humble nature sure knows how to make even a simple outfit look graceful and stylish. One can see in the video, Keerthy waves at the paps before getting inside the car post an event. She yet again proves to be an actor in the industry who has no airs about her.

Just look at that smile! Keerthy Suresh looking pretty as always #KeerthySuresh @KeerthyOfficial pic.twitter.com/O0j6AyIa6v — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) September 29, 2021

On the professional front, Keerthy is at the peak of her career and has many big movies lined up for release. She will be seen sharing the screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Besides, she also has a Malayalam film Vaashi, co-starring Tovino Thomas, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Saani Kaayidham alongside director Selvaraghavan. The stunner is looking forward to the release of her film Good Luck Sakhi directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.