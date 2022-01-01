VIDEO: Keerthy Suresh presents Chiranjeevi from Bhola Shankar; His swag as Bhola is unmissable

As was announced yesterday, makers of Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar have released the “Swag of Bhola.” The film’s female lead, Keerthy Suresh posted the clip on her Instagram handle. Clip shows Megastar Chiranjeevi oozing swag as he appears amid smoke, “Celebrating New Year with unrivalled rage and boundless mass of MEGA @Chiranjeevikonidela”

Directed by Meher Ramesh, Chiranjeevi is playing the lead role in the film.The action drama flick is a remake of Tamil drama Vedhalam. Keerthy Suresh is playing the crucial role in the film. She will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister in Bhola Shankar. Produced by Anil Sunkara, the film is slated to be out on 14 April 2022. Set against the backdrop of Kolkata, the storyline for the film has been penned by Nagendra Kasi.