Video: Keerthy Suresh’s Yoga session is both soul filling and rib tickling; Watch

Keerthy Suresh has been sharing her fitness photos and videos and they are nothing short of inspiration.

We all know that Keerthy Suresh is someone who puts fitness as a priority before anything else. She has been sharing her fitness photos and videos and they are nothing short of inspiration. Now, she has shared a video of performing meditation which is absolutely soul filling. However, she gave it witty touch with her caption which read, “Check out my yoga teacher's impersonation!” This post has come as yet another one with a number of style cues.

Keerthy has been giving us insights about her daily activities. Starting from her photo shoots to shooting updates, Keerthy has been giving us little updates. Before this, Keerthy made the headlines after she shared some throwback photos with Mollywood biggie Mohanlal for his birthday.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has in her kitty two big budget films namely Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and the makers have commenced with the second shooting schedule of the film recently. The film is set to hit the big screens in January 2022. Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva. The Rajinikanth starrer also has Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena in the lead roles.

The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and the film is being shot on a brisk pace. The makers announced that the film will be released on Diwali 2021. She is also waiting for the release of her rom-com titled Good Luck Sakhi.

