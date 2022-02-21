VIDEO: Keerthy Suresh shows off her swift dance moves as she takes up Kalaavathi song challenge

Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu showcased some electrifying chemistry in the romantic track Kalaavathi. The first number from their upcoming outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata became an instant hit with the netizens. Fans were seen grooving to the song and making Instagram reels of the Kalaavathi challenge.

The latest to join this social media trend is Kalaavathi aka Keerthy Suresh herself. The National Award-winning actress treated the fans with some oomph worthy moves on the track as she captioned the reel, “How can #Kalaavathi herself not hop into the #KalaavathiChallenge?”

Before Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu’s little munchkin, Sitara gave the challenge a shot and she nailed it. Her social media feed is a testimony to her love for dance. Fans were awestruck to see the little one groove on her dad’s latest song.

In fact, proud father Mahesh Babu reposted the clip on his Instagram and captioned it, "My star!!! you beat me to it." Mom Namrata Shirodkar also shared the video of their daughter and captioned it, "Just in awe... What can I say. Love love love to you my little one".

Sid Sriram has sung the melodious track with music by S Thaman. Ananta Sriram has penned the lyrics.

Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in director Parasuram’s next. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment have jointly backed the venture releasing worldwide on 12 May. The moviegoers are looking forward to experiencing Mahesh Babu’s next on the big screen.

