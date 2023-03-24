VIDEO: KGF director Prashanth Neel's rare appearance with kids; Attends NTR30 launch

Prashant Neel has become a national icon with the ever-reaching success of his KGF franchise and has been hailed as a master of the big, epic action adventures on the screen. Prashant was seen recently with his kids attending the pooja ceremony of Junior NTR’s upcoming film with Koratala Siva, which is tentatively called NTR 30. Prashant Neel seems to enjoy his off time with the kids in the videos. The event was also attended by other celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Anirudh, and many others but Prashant Neel’s off-stage antics with the kids is the most adorable part of the event.

Prashant Neel captured sharing some cute moments with his children in between prepping for Salaar

Prashanth Neel can be seen attending to his kids who seem to be lost in their own world in between the fanfare and camera clicks surrounding him. The director is busy shooting his next big-budget action film Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Salaar is nearing its last leg of the shoot as per official news coming in with the team planning to shoot the final fight sequence in a foreign country, which is planned to complete by end of April. The film is most likely to get an official release towards the end of this year as per the latest reports.

Fans are all hyped for NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel

Siva’s film with Junior NTR has been in the making for some time now and is expected to be a high-octane action thriller which the director announced during the event the following way “ NTR will be my best work ever”. This has hyped up the fans who are also eagerly awaiting NTR’S next film with Prashant Neel. Neel will be starting his NTR starrer once he wraps Salaar. As per the latest news coming in Salaar and NTR 31 helmed by Prashant Neel, are all set in the KGF universe. The production house for NTR 30 and Salaar - Hombale Films, who also produced the KGF films have confirmed the same, making their union all the more exciting.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel on NTR 31: ‘I have been a fan of Jr. NTR for last 20 years; He has liked my story’