VIDEO: KGF star Yash keeps his look stylish with beanie and ankle boots as he gets papped at Mumbai airport

KGF star Yash was spotted at Mumbai airport today and was seen sporting a casual look in a most stylish way. The actor can be seen wearing a black tee teamed up above with a matching shirt and blue jeans. He carried his look with ankle-length boots, a black beanie and stripes headgear to cover as a mask.

The KGF star was seen flaunting his long and stylish beard look and hair tied in a ponytail, which has now become a signature look. The actor has been carrying his 'Rocky bhai' look from the film KGF since a few years and now, it has become an integral part of him. The actor makes sure to grab all the attention whenever he steps out with his swag and aura, which is unmatchable.



#KGF star @TheNameIsYash makes a rockstar entry in a stylish look at the Mumbai airport pic.twitter.com/jS0C06AfQz — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) September 28, 2021

On the work front, Yash will be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 helmed by Prashanth Neel. The second part of the hit franchise is expected to be bigger, better and like never before. In addition to Srinidhi Shetty, who played the female lead in the first part, KGF 2 also has Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj.

The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022, in multiple languages. It has been postponed previously due to the second wave of coronavirus.