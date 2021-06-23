VIDEO: Lakshmi Manchu's high energy dance on Vijay's Vaathi Coming will make you want to groove

Lakshmi Manchu shared high energy dance video to Thalapathy Vijay's Vaathi Coming on Instagram. Currently, it is going viral on social media.

Lakshmi Manchu is a popular celebrity, who is known for enterprising nature in films and television. On the occasion World Music Day and Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, June 22, Lakshmi Manchu shared a special dance video. The actress took Instagram by storm with her high-energy performance and left her fans awestruck.

Lakshmi Manchu took to Instagram and shared a high performance dance video, grooving to Thalapathy Vijay's superhit song Vaathi blockbuster Master. One can see, Lakshmi dancing to the tunes in a saree and her daughter trying to imitate her mom's steps. The dance video is asurely a delight to watch. Sharing the video, Lakshmi wrote, "Go mad, Be crazy & DANCE like no one is watching! #WorldMusicDay #DropTheBeat #ReelItFeelIt #LakshmiUnfiltered #Dance #Music #Enjoy"

As Thalapathy Vijay turned 47 on June 22, 2021, and many of his celeb friends and fans wished him on birthday.

Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in Netflix Original Telugu film Pitta Kathalu - an anthology drama film consisting of four short film segments, directed by Nag Ashwin, BV Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker, and Sankalp Reddy. For movies, She was last seen in the film Wife of Ram, alongside Samrat Reddy. The film was directed by Vijay Yelakanti.

Credits :Lakshmi Manchu Instagram

