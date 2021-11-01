VIDEO: A look into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's classy personal closet

A very few celebrities are comfortable giving a glimpse of their personal space. Samantha is one of them who recently shared a video of her giving us a tour into her personal closet. Captioning the video on Instagram with Marie Kondo's quote, Sam wrote, "Letting go is even more important than adding."

One can see in the video, Sam's closet is so well-organised and of course, it is all about high-end brands. "Half of my closet doesn't exist anymore. There is some magic in tidying up. Every time I am low or stressed I like to clean. So I don't know there is some connection," says Samantha Ruth Prabhas in the video.

As we all know, Samantha is the ultimate fashion queen. She never fails to give us major style goals, even in a casual look. Her wardrobe plays a very important role in her life.

On the professional front, Sam has wrapped up the shoot of Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar. She also has Vignesh Shivan's directorial film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, after Rishikesh, Sam is now in Dubai for a short trip. The actress is moving on in her life and is currently focused on her work and upcoming projects.

Announcing the news of their separation with their friends and fans on October 2. they wrote in a statement, ‘We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on.’

