VIDEO: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar papped at Hyderabad airport

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were spotted at Hyderabad airport recently. According to our sources, the most-loved celebrity couple was travelling to Spain as Mahesh Babu is yet to wrap up small portions of his much-awaited film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

One can see in the video below, Mahesh Babu is sporting a white sweatshirt with track pants while Namrata sports a dress. According to our sources, Mahesh Babu and family will later head to Dubai for a vacation.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is written and directed by Parasuram. Starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, the music of the film is scored by S. Thaman, with cinematography performed by R. Madhi and editing done by Marthand K. Venkatesh.

The teaser and poster of the film have already managed to create much-needed hype among the moviegoers already. It remains to see what's in store for the audience.

The film is scheduled to be released on 1 April 2022.

