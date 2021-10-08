VIDEO: Mahesh Babu enjoys the Swiss weather with his daughter Sitara as they stroll on the streets

Mahesh Babu, the popular and busiest actor in town, never leaves a chance to enjoy quality time with his family. Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Mahesh Babu, captures the beautiful moments of her family and often shares them on social media. Today, she shared a throwback video of Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara, which is the cutest.

In the video, Mahesh Babu and Sitara can be seen enjoying the Switzerland weather as they walk on the streets holding each other. Both can be seen laughing as they walk, while Namrata captures them candidly. Mahesh and Sitara are pure father-daughter goals.

Sharing the video on social media, Namrata wrote, "Just us... in Lucerne.. And we are loving it!! @urstrulymahesh @sitaraghattamaneni#WalkingTalking #SwissDiaries."

Mahesh Babu and his family, Namrata, Sitara and Gautam are currently in Spain for a vacation. The actor will also be simultaneously shooting for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Keerthy Suresh has also joined the sets yesterday.

Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is expected to wrap up by November or December. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release on January 13, 2022. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have Mahesh Babu in an entirely new avatar, and it is speculated to be based on the banking scams in India.

In addition to this, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas once again for his next movie tentatively titled SSMB28. He also has a big budget movie with SS Rajamouli.