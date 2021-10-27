VIDEO: Mahesh Babu fans rushing to click pics with him in Spain speaks volumes of his stardom

Mahesh Babu is one the finest actors we have in Tollywood and undoubtedly the biggest superstar not only in India but even internationally. His fans have always admired his charming personality and down to earth nature. Mahesh Babu wears his superstardom like no other and this latest video of him with fans from Spain is proof.

A video of Mahesh Babu patiently waiting and clicking photos with fans on the streets of Spain has surfaced on social media. No celebrity tanstrums, he takes the stage and happily poses with each one. This video also speaks volumes about his massive stardom even in foreign countries.

Check out the video below:

Mahesh Babu and the team has been shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Spain for a couple of weeks. The team wrapped up an important song shoot yesterday and are all set to return to India.

Starring Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role, the film is written and directed by Parasuram. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing on January 13, 2022.

Music composer S Thaman recently announced completing music composition for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The musician wrote, "Here We Complete the Compositions of Our Very Own #Superstar’s #SarkaruVaariPaata Here is Our #Superstar Shining @urstrulyMahesh gaaru."