VIDEO: Mahesh Babu gets emotional as he recalls losing his dear ones; Thanks fans for their unconditional love

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular actors, who enjoys a huge following in the South and the superstar stardom he receives from his fans is unmatchable anything. Rain or storm, fans always stick with the superstar. Well, recently at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, while addressing his fans, Mahesh Babu got emotional and almost had tears in his eyes.

During the speech at the event, Mahesh Babu recalled the hard times and loss of his dear ones in the past two years. He said teary-eyed, "In these 2 years, so much has happened and so much changed. I have lost some of my dearest ones but your love and support didn't change a bit. That's enough, I will move forward bravely. 12th May, a movie that you will like, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release, again it's a festival for all of us."

Watch video here:

For unversed, Mahesh Babu lost his brother, Ramesh Babu in 2021 due to liver-related problems. The actor couldn't bid his final goodbye to his dear brother as he was under isolation due to being COVID-19 positive.

Mahesh Babu is currently busy with promotions for the film. The superstar is returning to the big screens to entertain the audiences after 2 years. Fans can't wait to watch his swag, action, and style after witnessing the power-packed trailer. Helmed by director Parasuram, Keerthy Suresh is the female lead in the film. Music is composed by A Thaman and is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

