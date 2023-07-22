VIDEO: Mahesh Babu jets off for a vacation with family; Gautam, Sitara giggle and chit chat

Mahesh Babu is a frequent traveler. He and his family love going on vacations to foreign locales and spending quality time. This time, the actor and his family are off for a vacation to an undisclosed location. The superstar, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and kids Gautam and Sitara were clicked at Hyderabad airport, a while ago.

On Saturday morning, Mahesh Babu and his family got clicked at Hyderabad airport as they headed off to vacation. The superstar looked suave in a pink sweatshirt paired up with white pants. He completed the look with comfy black shoes and sunglasses. Namrata wore an all-white casual outfit topped off with a brown jacket. Sitara and Gautam were seen smiling and chit-chatting as they board their flight at the ticket counter.

Mahesh Babu and family love to go on vacations to spend quality time together



About Sitara's birthday

According to reports, this vacation is to celebrate Sitara's birthday, who recently turned 11 years old. On July 20, the star kid went for simple celebrations this time with the young girls of the Mahesh Babu Foundation. She cut cake with them at her residence and also gifted them bicycles.

This birthday was indeed special for Sitara and her family as she bagged her first project- a jewelry advertisement. Her advertisement was featured in Times Square, becoming the first star kid to achieve this huge feat at such a young age. During the media interaction, Sitara shared that her Mahesh Babu was quite emotional after seeing her in the Ad and kept on watching the video multiple times.



Professional front

Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for an upcoming film titled Guntur Kaaram with director Trivikram Srinivas. Owing to several issues, script changes, and creative differences, the movie was delayed indefinitely. But recently, the first schedule was completed following Pooja Hegde's exit from the film. Meenakshi Chaudhary confirmed being part of the film and revealed wrapping up the first schedule as well.

After Pooja Hegde walked out of Guntur Kaaram due to script and shooting date changes. The makers welcomed Meenakshii on board as the second lead while Pooja's role will be played by Sreeleela in the film.

