VIDEO: Mahesh Babu looks handsome in comfy airport attire as he heads to Spain for Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot

Mahesh Babu will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Today, the actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport as he was heading to Spain for a new schedule of the movie. As always, Mahesh looked handsome in a green athleisure outfit with a cap and glasses. The actor's comfy yet stylish look is giving us major fashion cues.

No details about the Spain schedule are announced as of now. Previously, the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata wrapped two major schedules in Goa and Hyderabad. A photo of Mahesh Babu from the airport has surfaced on social media and is already trending.

Directed by Parasuram, the film is reportedly based on themes of banking scams that took place in the country. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is currently one of the most talked-about and awaited films of Tollywood. The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been shooting from January and is expected to wrap up by November or December.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have Mahesh Babu in an entirely new avatar and is speculated to be based on the banking scams in India. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. The movie is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and Mahesh Babu’s own production house GMB Entertainment. Sarkaru Vaaari Paata is slated to release in theatres for Sankranthi, January 14, 2022.

In addition to this, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas once again for his next movie tentatively titled SSMB28. He also has big budget movie with SS Rajamouli