VIDEO: Mahesh Babu looks stylish in new airport look as he returns from Germany after prep up for SSMB29

Superstar Mahesh Babu was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today, as he returned from his short trip to Germany. The actor donned a simple pant with a casual T-shirt and topped it off with a classy brown jacket and a cap. Complimenting his overall look was a beige-colored hat, with some black shades serving as accessories.

Fashion does not always have to be fancy clothing and Mahesh Babu is proof of that. The actor has more often than not embraced the simple route when it comes to his dressing choices.

Mahesh Babu is the King of simple fashion?

From wearing uncomplicated plain and flannel shirts to effortlessly rocking the shirt-jacket combination, nobody does it like Mahesh.

About Mahesh Babu’s trip to Germany

Mahesh Babu returned to Hyderabad after his roughly 2-week-long trip to Germany. The actor is believed to have gone to Germany to undergo strength training for his upcoming film with director SS Rajamouli. During his trip, Mahesh also posted a couple of pictures from the gym, with his trainer Dr. Harry Koenig. The Guntur Kaaram actor also shared a few images from his trekking adventures in the Black Forest of Germany.

Mahesh Babu airport video

Further details about Mahesh Babu’s project with SS Rajamouli

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming tentatively titled project SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli is gaining momentum by the minute. It was just recently confirmed by script writer Vijayendra Prasad that the script for the film has been completed and that the production work is in full swing. As mentioned earlier, Mahesh is said to have gone to Germany to undergo strength training for the film.

Revealing some information about the story of SSMB29, writer Vijayendra Prasad has also said that the film is going to be a globe-trotting adventure, set in the backdrop of the African jungles. In addition to that, the RRR writer revealed that the film can be expected to be in the domain of the Indiana Jones franchise.

It is also believed that Oscar Award-winning music director MM Keerawani has begun composing the music for the film. Reports further suggest that Mahesh Babu has allocated a minimum of 3 years to Rajamouli’s grand vision.

