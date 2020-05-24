VIDEO: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara turns manicurist for Namrata Shirodkar and it's all things awwdorable

Namrata Shirodkar has shared a video of Sitara pampering her with a manicure and it is all things awwdorable. Mahesh Babu and his family is setting major goals during the quarantine period.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is among the popular star kids in the Telugu film industry. The 7-year-old is already a social media star and has her own Instagram account. Well, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata keeps sharing cute videos of their kids that can immediately bring a smile on your face. Recently, she shared a video of Mahesh Babu comparing his height with son Gautam. Now, Namrata has shared a video of Sitara pampering her with a manicure and it is all things awwdorable. The superstar and his family is setting major goals during the quarantine period. The family has been spreading only positivity on social media and is something that we all are looking at.

From playing indoor games with kids to enjoying pool time at their home, Mahesh Babu has been spending much of his time with kids. The recent video of Sitara as manicurist proves she is a star in the making. Taking to Instagram, Namrata wrote, "Breaking news !! The new manicurist in town is just awesome... get your appointment today!!"

Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar has already booked her appointment. She commented on the picture: "Ok my place booked once this lockdown is over or better still u all come here."

Check out Sitara's latest video below:

Also Read: WATCH: Mahesh Babu gives a glimpse of his lockdown shenanigans with son Gautam on a fun night

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru and is yet to announce his next. However, speculations have been doing rounds that the actor will collaborate with SS Rajamouli but there is no official regarding the same.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×