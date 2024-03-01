VIDEO: Malayalam actress Lenaa and India's Gaganyaan Astronaut Prashanth Balakrishnan's wedding is all things cozy

There’s a new couple in town, and we can’t take our eyes off them. A few days ago, Malayalam actress Lenaa shared a video on her social media, congratulating Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair on his historic achievement while also revealing to the world her union with the respected astronaut.

And now, a video from their wedding reception has gone viral on the internet. Renowned chef and close friend of the couple, Suresh Pillai, also took to his Instagram to share a video from the ceremony and wrote, “Congratulations Dear Lenaa and Prasanth Nair.” In the video, the newlyweds can be seen sharing an adorable moment. Prasanth planted a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheek after cutting the cake. The video also showcased Prasanth expressing his gratitude to all the people who attended the event, calling it the beginning of a new chapter and the start of a lifetime. Take a look.

Lenaa’s post congratulating Prasanth and announcing their union

In her post on Instagram, she expressed, “It is a historic moment of pride for our country and me personally.” Further, Lenaa revealed that she had to hide their wedding from the public to ensure confidentiality. Now that Prasanth was awarded with the first-ever Astronaut Wings Award, Lenaa said, “I was waiting for the announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage.”

Ever since the announcement, wishes have been pouring in for the couple from across the country, with celebrities and well-wishers flooding the newlyweds with their congratulatory messages.

One user wrote under Lenaa’s post, “Happiest for you!” while another user wrote, “Congratulations chechi (sister)”. Another user wrote in her comment, “Here is wishing you both a happy married life.”

Lenaa on the work front

Lenaa is a renowned Malayalam actress who has featured in several Malayalam as well as Tamil films such as Ayaal, Anegan, Anuragam, and so on. The actress will next be seen in the Prithviraj Sukumaran film Aadujeevitham, written and directed by Blessy.

