VIDEO: Megastar Chiranjeevi gets an interesting Halloween makeover but with a twist

Halloween is here and celebrities are feeling the spirit of this festival by dressing up as stylish and spooky as possible. Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared a fun video of him on social media as he wished 'Happy Halloween' to his fans. One can see in the video, Chiranjeevi used an app to get a spooky Halloween makeover and we are loving it!

Sharing the video, he captioned, "have thrilling day." Chiranjeevi has switched fun mode on as he tries something funky. The video is too adorable to miss. Check it out below. Meanwhile, the Sye Raa actor was papped at the last rites of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the grand release of Siva Koratala's Acharya. The film also stars Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles with Pooja Hegde in a cameo role. Acharya will release in theatres on February 4, 2022.

Apart from Acharya, Chiranjeevi also has upcoming movies 'Godfather' and 'Bhola Shankar'. Chiru's Godfather is the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer and is being shot at a fast pace.

On the other hand, Bhola Shankar is helmed by Meher Ramesh and has Keerthy Suresh playing Chiranjeevi's sister in the film.

