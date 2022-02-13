VIDEO: Meghana Raj breaks down as she recalls her first Valentine's Day gift by late Chiranjeevi Sarja

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise, at 39, left the entire film industry and fans in shock. Ever since then, his wife and actress Meghana Raj has been trying to be strong and move on in life. However, we all know his absence has left a void in her life which can never be filled. Recently, on a reality show aired on Colors Kannada, Meghana Raj recalled her first Valentine's Day gift by Chiranjeevi Sarja.

One can see in the video, the actress recalls getting a black sling bag as a gift on Valentine's Day. She also shared about getting a pearl necklace by him on their first wedding anniversary in 2019. It was quite an emotional moment as she also remembered how Chiru proposed to her by going down on one knee. He also gifted her a personalised frame that she keeps by her bed always. However, when the makers played Chiranjeevi's throwback audio, she could not control her tears.

'Hi Meghana, you are really very very special. I feel so confident with you, words can't describe. God bless you with lots of love, good health, fortune, prosperity, peace of mind and lots of money, I love you," Chiranjeevi Sarja had said in one of the throwback videos.

Listening to this, Meghana immediately said, "I wish this was true."

This video from the reality show Dancing Champion will surely make the audience tear up.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi and Meghana got married on May 2, 2018. The actress was 5 months pregnant when Chiru passed away due to a massive heart attack. Their son Raayan Raj Sarja was born in October, 2020.

