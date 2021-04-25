VIDEO: Mehreen Pirzada's BF Bhavya proposed her underwater; Take a look at their beautiful journey of love

The couple looks beautiful together and one can't get enough of their cute chemistry.

Actress Mehreen Pirzada recently got engaged to beau Bhavya Bishnoi in Jaipur and the photos of the couple managed to lit up the Internet. Mehreen is super happy and is enjoying every bit of her new journey with Bhavya. She has been sharing some gorgeous and love-dovey photos with her partner and it is all things romantic. Bhavya Bishnoi left no stone unturned to impress his ladylove as he decided to propose her underwater. Yes, the actress shared a mesmerising video of the same on Instagram and we are in aww!

One can see, Mehreen's partner goes down on one knee as he proposes to her with a ring. A poster in the background reads, "Will you marry me?" This romantic proposal happened when they travelled to the Andamans in February for Bhavya celebrations. Bhavya decided to propose her underwater on the same day when Mehreen was taking her scuba diving classes. The couple looks beautiful together and one can't get enough of their cute chemistry.

Meanwhile, Mehreen recently shared a photo with fiance Bhavya and captioned it, "A Promise...May God always bless this bond."

On the professional front, Mehreen made her Hindi debut with Phillauri in 2017. The actress has now kickstarted her shoot for F3, a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration. A sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration, it is produced by Dil Raju from his studio Sri Venkateswara Creations. The upcoming film features the original cast- Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada, with the music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

