VIDEO: Mohanlal effortlessly lifts 100 kg weight at 63 during workout session; Fans can't keep calm

Mohanlal is someone who makes zero compromises when it comes to maintaining his fitness. The actor seems to have made it a routine by now to put out videos of him working out and making the fans marvel at the absolute tenacity he displays. Truly, this tenacity is what propels Mohanlal to continue to be the huge star that he is.

In the latest video that the actor himself shared on social media, he is seen lifting 100 kg weight. He is well into his 60s and is persistent about maintaining his fitness. He has a no-compromise policy when it comes to his workout sessions and overall fitness.

Mohanlal effortlessly lifts 100 kg weight at 63 during a workout session

Mohanlal is still going strong after decades in the business

Whenever an actor has been in films for a considerably long time, the immediate question is to ask what keeps them going. It is a difficult question to answer, and those who ask it are also aware of this fact. This is also a question that has been constantly posed to Mohanlal, and he has always evaded giving a clear answer.

But looking at his career and how he has endured all the setbacks and risen above them all, it is the actor’s persistence and never-ending passion for his craft that keeps him going. The thespian has himself revealed that he does not consider acting a mere job. For Mohanlal, it is not another profession but much more than that.

His attitude of always doing better may also be attributed to not just his passion for acting but also his love for fitness. His love for yoga is known to all, and his love for fitness is also not a secret. When one of our finest keeps going and posts such motivational workout videos, this will only further encourage others to focus more on their fitness.

Mohanlal and his contemporary, Mammootty, have always paid attention to their fitness. At the same time, they made sure their primary focus was on their acting career. Great acting potential mixed with a disciplined lifestyle resulted in the continuous success of these two legends.

When a 63-year-old Mohanlal is lifting 100 kg weight at the gym, it just makes us marvel at him. The video shared by the actor is sure to motivate at least some to hit the gym.

