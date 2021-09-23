VIDEO: Mohanlal surprises die hard fan over video call after her wish to meet superstar went viral

Mohanlal is the most popular Malayalam actor, who has a fan following from all age groups. Recently, the superstar made a heartwarming gesture to his die-hard fan, Rugmini Mami, an octogenarian after her video of crying to meet him went viral on social media.

A few days ago, Rugmini Mami's video went viral on social media platforms. In the video, she burst into tears and expressed her wish to meet her favourite star, Mohanlal. The video reached Mohanlal with his association and decided to surprise him by talking with the old woman in a video call. He also promised to meet her in person once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

Photos and videos of Mohanlal talking to Rugmini Mami are taking the internet by storm. Take a look here:



#Mohanlal did a video call to fulfill the wish of a fan[Rugmini Amma] who stays at old age home in Thrissur, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/R4mEFytzaP — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 21, 2021

Rugmini Mami is an inmate of the orphanage in Punkunnam, Thrissur in Kerala. She was teased by her inmates for talking about Mohanlal all the time. Rugmini Mami burst into tears and expressed her wish to meet Mohanlal in the video, which went viral all over the internet.

On the work front, Mohanlal is looking forward to the release of his period drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The superstar has wrapped up shooting of Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial film Bro Daddy. He also has another announced project, 12th Man with Jeethu Joseph. His film with director Shaji Kailas hit the floors in October, while he also has another multilingual historical drama in the pipeline with director VA Shrikumar Menon.