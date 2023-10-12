VIDEO: Naga Chaitanya aces airport fashion as he sports blue oversized t-shirt with black joggers

Naga Chaitanya, known for his recent role in Venkat Prabhu's 'Custody ', was recently sighted at Hyderabad airport, showcasing a laid-back yet trendy travel look. The 'Love Story' star touched down in Hyderabad, exuding an effortless style in sweatshirt and pants teamed with shoes.

One can see in the video below,Chay walks out of the airport and immediately gets into his car. He completed his airport look with a pair of black tinted sunglasses and gave a messy hair look. Naga Chaitanya's choice of attire perfectly balanced style and ease, reflecting his on-point fashion sensibility.

Check out the video below:

On the professional front

Chay has a few projects in the pipeline, including the web series Dootha and an untitled film, NC23.

Dootha is a supernatural-horror web series directed by Vikram Kumar of Ishq fame. It will be Chay's first appearance in an episodic format. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu of Uyare fame, Prachi Desai of Forensic fame, Priya Bhavani Shankar of Bommai fame, and Rajasekhar Aningi of Johaar fame.

On the other hand, Telugu film NC23 is an action-drama film directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Chay and Sai Pallavi will be seen together onscreen yet again after Love Story. The film is produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts. The plot of the film is based on the true events of real-life fishermen in Srikakulam.

