VIDEO: Naga Chaitanya flaunts inked finger as he casts his vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024

Actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni was spotted casting his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad, Telangana, for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections today. The voting in Telangana started at 7 am and saw many actors from the South Industry participating in the democratic process. Read to know more.

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya Akkineni was papped at a polling booth after casting his vote for the Lok Sabha elections this morning.

Dressed in a casual white shirt and brown pants, the actor completed his overall look with sunglasses and a grey watch. As soon as the actor stepped out of the polling booth, he was surrounded by the media already present there.

The cool and composed Naga Chaitanya Akkineni patiently posed for the cameras and showed off the election ink on his finger. Following this, he made his way out of the polling booth.

Check out Naga Chaitanya Akkineni's video here!

On a related note, south film industry superstars Jr NTR and Allu Arjun were also spotted after casting their votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While Allu Arjun was clicked in his long hairstyle and stylish beard, wearing a white t-shirt and black pants, Jr NTR was sporting a blue shirt paired with black pants. Both stars waited patiently in the queue to cast votes at their polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

