VIDEO: Nagarjuna gets emotional as he dresses like father Nageswara Rao & remembers him on birth anniversary

Today, September 20, marks the birth anniversary of legendary Tollywood actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, father of Nagarjuna. On that note, Nagarjuna took to social media and shared a special video remembering the fond memories of his father. He dishes out his dad's likes and the connection to his character in the upcoming film Bangarraju.

On ANR’s Birth anniversary, his son and actor Nagarjuna shared a video, where he spoke his dad's favourite things, which relate to his character in Bangarraju film. The actor said in the video, “I used to admire seeing my father in panchekattu. The ponduru khadi which I wore was my father’s favorite, this Navarathna chain and ring. This watch is senior to me. His favorite watch is my favorite one too. It’s a great feeling and I also feel he’s with me, wearing all these things. Our efforts are to bring you the exquisiteness of panchekattu. ANR lives on."

Bangarraju is billed to be a wholesome entertainer filled with romance, emotions. The celebrated father-son duo, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya previously appeared together in Manam are back again. Expectations are quite high on this project since it is a prequel to the blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana.

Meanwhile, Akkineni Nageswara Rao is one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema. The actor, who has been part of more than 255 films, is still remembered for his performances in films like Majnu, Devadasu, Prem Nagar, Premabhishekam, Maya Bazar, Mooga Manasulu and more. His last film, Manam featured his son Nagarjuna and two grandsons - Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni.