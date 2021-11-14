Video: Nani and his son Arjun dancing to the Marathi song Zingaat is impeccable madness

On Children's Day 2021, Telugu star Nani shared an unseen video of him and his son Arjun dancing to the popular Marathi song Zingaat. One can see in the video, the actor is a happy soul and mind as he dances to a catchy song with kids at home. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy children’s day."

Be it during birthdays or on a special occasion, Nani always leaves his fans gushing over the cute videos and photos with his son. Despite busy shooting schedules, he makes sure to take some time out to be with his family at home. Nani married his ladylove Anjana Yelavarthy in October 2012 and the couple was blessed with a baby boy in 2017.

Check out Nani's latest post below and it is all things adorable:

On the work front, Nani is gearing up for the release of his next, Shyam Singha Roy. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under Sithara Entertainments Banner. The film is releasing on December 24.

Calling it a benchmark film, earlier, Nani in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla revealed, "I think it will be a benchmark...it will be very special for Telugu audience. it will have all that grandeur drama of big-screen entertainment and at the same time very unique in its own way. I can already see all the different languages remaking a film like Shyam. It is going to be relatable for everyone."