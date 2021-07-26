VIDEO: Nani bids goodbye to Shyam Singha Roy look as he transforms himself for his next Ante Sundaraniki

Nani’s period drama Shyam Singha Roy has been the talk of the town since its inception. The never seen before look of the actor for his role in the film has grabbed enough attention already. Well, the makers wrapped up the shoot today and Nani is all set to jump on his next, Ante Sundaraniki co-starring Nazriya. Nani took to Instagram and shared a video of him shaving his signature moustache on the last day shoot of Shyam Singha Roy. Captioning the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Manaki vachindhi okkate. CINEMA On to a new journey."

Earlier today, Nani also tweeted, "Shoot done. With a great team comes the great outcome. Post production begins. #ShyamSinghaRoy." Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy has three actresses- Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian. The film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. The film is being backed by Niharika Entertainments. Check out Nani's latest Instagram post below.

Nani is now gearing up for his next film titled Ante Sundaraniki. The film is written and directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The Bangalore Days fame actress Nazriya Nazim is making her debut in Tollywood with this film.

Nani also has Tuck Jagadish in the pipeline besides bankrolling two projects- HIT 2 and Meet Cute.

