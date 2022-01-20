VIDEO: Nani is a doting father as he makes his son fall asleep & it will make you go aww

Nani is one of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema. He has two jobs, one as an actor and the other as a full-time family man. Nani is married to Anjana, his college sweetheart and has a son fondly called Junnu. This video of Nani making his little one fall asleep will not only show what a doting father he is but will also melt your heart.

A video of Nani and his son Junnu is currently the cutest thing you will see on the internet. In the video, one can see, Nani and Junnu swinging as the actor make his son fall asleep by patting his back. The father and son duo look adorable and their love is quite visible through the video.

Nani always leaves his fans gushing over the cute videos and photos with his son. Despite busy shooting schedules, he makes sure to take some time out to be with his family at home.

Nani and Anjana’s love story is one kind of fairy tale, which is cherished forever. Nani met Anjana when he was working as an RJ in Vizag and fell head-over-heels for her. In 2013, on October 27, Nani and Anjana tied the knot in an intimate affair in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani is currently busy working on his next film titled Ante Sundaraniki. Helmed by Vivek Athreya, the film stars Malayalam actress Nazriya Fahadh as the leading lady and will also mark her debut in Tollywood.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.