VIDEO: Nani fans unveil a massive cutout poster outside a theatre ahead of Shyam Singh Roy's release

Shyam Singh Roy starring Nani, Sai Pallavi is releasing on December 24 and the audience cannot wait to know what's in store. The fans of the lead actors have already kickstarted celebrations outside the cinema halls. A massive cutout of Nani was unveiled today outside a theatre by his fans.

One can see in the video, fans are showering the poster with flowers and its celebration all everywhere ahead of Shyam Singh Roy's release. Meanwhile, during a recent promotional event, Sai Pallavi was also in a complete praise of Nani. "We do not have many scenes together in MCA. So, I have behaved just like how I have always been. Our characters in the film are so intense. The MCA comfort helped there. We used to talk a lot while performing those characters," she said.

Besides lead actors, Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian, SSR also has Jishu Sen Gupta, Leela Samson, Manish Wadwa, Barun Chanda as supporting cast. Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in important roles in the film.

Shyam Singha Roy will release in all 4 South languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.