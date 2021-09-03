VIDEO: Nani makes his director Shiva Nirvana sing the 'Tuck Song' in Tuck Jagadish

Natural star Nani and Director Shiva Nirvana are teaming up for the second time after the superhit Ninu Korri. This time the duo will be working together on a film titled Tuck Jagadish. The film is one of the most awaited films of 2021. Today, Nani took to Twitter and released the first song titled Tuck Song, sung by director Shiva Nirvana.

Tuck Song shows the traits of Nani's character Jagadish Naidu. At the beginning of the music video, we see music director Gopi Sundar and Shiva Nirvana keen on Nani singing the song. But the Jersey actor convinces director Shiva to sing in his beautiful voice. Sharing the first song from Tuck Jagadish, Nani wrote, “Oppinchesaam Convinced @ShivaNirvana to sing this one. His Jagadish Naidu in his voice and words #TuckSong.”

The film was slated to be released in theatres in April but had to be rescheduled owing to the pandemic situation. Now, the film is all set to release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos, on September 10, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nani and the makers opted for OTT release as the film has been delayed for a long due to Coronavirus.

Tuck Jagadish features Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading ladies. Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Nasser and other actors will be seen in key roles. Music sensation S.S. Thaman is rendering the music while Prasad Murella is the cinematographer. Tuck Jagadish is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens Banner.