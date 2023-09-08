Video: Nayanthara clicked at Mumbai airport after Jawan release; walks hand-in-hand with Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara was clicked at Mumbai airport with hubby Vignesh Shivan, on Friday morning. The actress was heading back home to Chennai following the release of Jawan. What was cute though was how the couple walked holding hands at the airport as they posed for the paps. The Lady Superstar opted for a blue ethnic suit. Here's a closer look.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan hold hands at the airport as they head to Chennai after Jawan's release

The paparazzi also interacted with Nayanthara, inquiring about her big Bollywood debut in Jawan. In the paparazzi shot video, they can be heard extolling about Jawan as ‘movie nahi festival hai’. The actress smiled and humbly replied "Thank you’. While Nayanthara opted for a chic ethnic mood in a blue ethnic kurta set and matching dupatta, Vignesh opted for a more casual look. The actress also chose to keep her airport look minimal with subtle makeup, and hair bunched up into a bun.

Nayanthara attends Jawan screenings in Mumbai

The night before she was spotted at the airport, on Thursday, the actress attended the special screening of Jawan in Mumbai. After that, she also surprised fans at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy Cinema with Atlee. The Lady Superstar also took to Instagram and shared a poster of Jawan and wrote, SHOWTIMEEEEEE !!!."

About Jawan

Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara as she plays the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress' performance has been garnering praise from audiences. Her action sequences and chemistry with SRK have rendered the Lady Superstar a rousing welcome to Bollywood.

Jawan Fever

Jawan has opened up to a massive response on the first day all over the world. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film also marks the debut of Atlee and Nayanthara in Bollywood. The ensemble cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, and Yogi Babu, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in the movie. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

